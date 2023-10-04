Jawan Special Event: Shah Rukh Khan gives special twist to his iconic dialogue; ‘Beti ki taraf…’-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest release Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Right from the day it was released in theaters, the film has been smashing box office records. Last night, a Jawan special event was held at the YRF Studios in Mumbai. Videos of Shah Rukh Khan posing with his fans, as well as him recreating the famous dialogues from Jawan at the special event, have gone viral on social media. What caught our attention the most, was a video in which King Khan gave a twist to one of his famous lines from the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s twist to Jawan’s famous dialogue

A video shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan page shows Shah Rukh Khan on the stage, speaking to his fans. For the event, King Khan was seen wearing a grey t-shirt layered with a black jacket, and matching pants, along witth black-and-white sneakers. When Jawan was released in theaters, the dialogue ‘bete ko haath lagaane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father),’ had gone absolutely viral. Now, at the Jawan special event, Shah Rukh Khan gave the dialogue another spin, turning it into the ‘beti’ version.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “Beti ki taraf aankh uthaane se bhi pehle baap se baat kar (Before you dare to look at the daughter, talk to her father).”,” leaving the audience cheering for him. SRK then says, “It should be for all the girls and women.”

Check out the video below!

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also recreated his Jawan dialogue, ‘Main punya hu, ya paap hu (Am i virtuous or sinful),’ and his fans couldn’t stop gushing and cheering for SRK. In other videos, Shah Rukh is seen posing with his fans at the special event.

Check out a few videos below

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Ridhi Dogra, the film's cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in Jawan.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023.

