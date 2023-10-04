Jawan Special Event: Shah Rukh Khan spills what the film is actually about: 'The idea was...'-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glorious success of his recently released action thriller film Jawan. The Atlee directorial has turned out to be a major commercial success at the box office. Recently, King Khan attended a press conference in Mumbai's YRF studio where he opened up on what the film is actually about.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Jawan

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan held a press conference at the Yash Raj Studios to talk about Jawan. He spilled beans on what the film is actually about and said, "The idea was ki this is the voice we all have. Ham apne ghar me bolte hai. Doston se baat karte hain. (We talk about it at our homes and with friends) It was just to bring it to the notice all over again." He then added, "Almost film ke saare shor sharaabe, rang birange getups me bata sake ki actually film aapke baare me hai. Ham sabhi hai. Ham ye nahi ki ganje-wanje ho jaye. Main nahi chahunga koi takla ho (Amidst all the colorful getups and songs, we are trying to say that this film is about you. About all of us. But I don't want anyone to go bald)"

Shah Rukh Khan talks about being on sets, meeting his fans

At the event, SRK also expressed his love for his fans. The superstar said that he is the happiest when he is on a film set. However, he is happier when he gets to meet his fans who have actually made him a star. "So I am going to meet some of you here today this evening. So I feel the happiest, more happy, than even going on a set. So thank you for all of you, for being here", he added.

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee as his Bollywood debut was produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Upon release, Jawan received the biggest box-office opening for a Bollywood film in history. It has now entered the 1000 crore club globally at the box office.

