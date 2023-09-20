Jawan star Ridhi Dogra shares how Deepika Padukone invited her into 'personal' chat with Farah Khan

Ridhi Dogra who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the Atlee directorial, Jawan, spoke about the atmosphere on set and her co-star Deepika Padukone who had an extended cameo role in the film. She also shared an anecdote about the actress where she included her in a conversation she was having with choreographer Farah Khan on set and how this gesture made Ridhi feel welcomed and part of the group.

Ridhi Dogra shares an anecdote about Deepika Padukone from the sets of Jawan

Recently, during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Jawan star Ridhi Dogra spoke about Deepika Padukone and called her ‘generous’ and ‘friendly’, and also shared an anecdote from the film’s set. She said, “I don’t like disturbing actors, because I also don’t like being disturbed on set, so I didn’t really disturb her. But she was very generous, very friendly.”

She further added, “I remember at one point she and Farah were talking about something very personal, and we were all sitting behind the monitor. And I was like, ‘Guys, I’m right here, I don’t want to intrude’. And Deepika was like, ‘It’s okay, you also be in this conversation’.”

Ridhi Dogra initially said “no” to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Jawan

During a recent chat with India Today, Ridhi Dogra revealed that she said “no” to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother, Kaveri in Jawan initially but got convinced later on. She said, “I had tested with Mukesh Chhabra for something else. A year before, I got a call around June 2022, where they said that Atlee wanted to meet me urgently. I was shocked and nervous, but he was very sweet and chilled out. It was easy to talk to him.”

She explained, “Atlee told me about the role, but it was a brief idea, so I contemplated it. I said no first to playing a mother onscreen because I love Shah Rukh Khan so much and was in two minds about this. I mean ‘it’s SRK’. But then, when Atlee called me to meet again, I was convinced about their process. Everyone wants to look beautiful in the quintessential way; starlet, fashionista, but I am also an actor. So, I took playing a mother as a challenge and wanted to take it up.”

“Atlee told me that my character would become a meme. Be prepared. That is what filmmaking is. You have got to take risks. In my own small way, I took my risk. This was a huge risk for me. I was very anxious throughout the shoot. Will this be the right decision? I have to give it to Atlee, he presented the character really well and justified it. It was all in his head,” she concluded.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Directed by Atlee, the film is currently running in the theatres.

