Jawan star Sanya Malhotra is a happy kid as she dances to Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda in movie theatre

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara had a blockbuster opening on its release day, September 7, 2023. The scenario of the box office was quite predictable by the look of the advance booking for the film. Jawan outdid the performance as the audience, as well as critics, who couldn't stop praising the film because of its action-packed sequence, the upbeat music of the songs, and the outstanding performances by each actor. Fans gathered in huge numbers as the theaters were housefull and enjoyed the film from the core of their hearts. Now, a while ago, Sanya Malhotra who is also a part of the film Jawan, shared a video of her visiting a theater in Mumbai and dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda inside the cinema hall with fans.

Sanya Malhotra dances to Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda in movie theatre

On September 8, Jawan star Sanya Malhotra showcased her happy side as she danced to Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda song inside a theater in Mumbai. She grooved to her film's song with fans and won their hearts. In the video shared by the actress, Sanya can be seen standing at the end of the theatre, cherishing the fans' reaction and dancing with them to Jawan’s song. Fans, on the other hand, went crazy the moment Zinda Banda screened in the theatre.

Sharing the video, Sanya added some fire and firecracker emojis as a caption.

In the video, Sanya can be seen wearing a blue striped shirt paired with white pants and yellow shoes. The actress also carried a cute brown handbag.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Sanya's video, one wrote, "You were amazing in the movie, loved your role." Another commented, "Apke dance ka alg hi swag h ek dm." "Excellent performance!!!!! Sky is not the limit for you!!!! Beyond galaxies, even bey nebolas!!! Just keep rocking!!! Keep your body & smile alive! God bless," wrote a third fan. Other fans were also seen dropping comments praising her role in Jawan.

Meanwhile, Jawan is directed by Atlee. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone made a special appearance and received immense praise from fans.

