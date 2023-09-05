Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he loves doing cool action films; it has a connection with his son AbRam

After his last blockbuster, Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat cine-lovers with Jawan. As the release date of the film is approaching, the Jawan fever seems to have taken over the entire nation. The film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra amongst others. The much-anticipated film will mark the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with South director, Atlee Kumar. All the ardent King Khan fans have been going gaga over the latest developments happening every day with the film nearing its release. Adding to the excitement, in a candid interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed a special reason why he is now keen on doing action films.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he is doing ‘cool action’ movies

In a video shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s Production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, the King of romance was asked if he is just an actor hero or a guy with a great insurance policy. In response to this, SRK jokingly replied, “My insurance policy is over!”

The Jawan actor cited the reason to be that after being injured so many times, no one wants to insure him. In addition to this, SRK further added that the only reason he likes doing action films is because his youngest son Abram loves cool films with action, anime, and superheroes and he wants to do cool action films for him.

All about Jawan’s staggering advance bookings

Over the years, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor has won over audiences as a romantic hero. Nonetheless, watching him perform hardcore action on celluloid brought unparalleled enthusiasm among fans. The craze amongst the audience can be ascertained from the fact that the advanced booking for Jawan which began last Friday has developed a frenzy with a staggering 2,40,000 tickets sold for the opening day alone, across the three major national chains, up until Sunday. Elated by the overwhelming response, trade experts are anticipating Jawan to surpass the opening collections of Pathaan, with a projected range of 60–65 crores on September 7.

While the excitement for the film is sky-high, King Khan, on the other hand, is also seeking godly intervention to have best wishes for the film. After Vaishno Devi, the Jawan star was spotted arriving at Tirupati on Monday, September 4. In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, and co-star Nayanthara were seen offering prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 7.

