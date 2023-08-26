Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan reviews Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2; here’s what he wrote

On August 26, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the massive release of Jawan, hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on social media. He was seen interacting with his fans and giving hilarious responses. During the session, he also shared his review of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

Shah Rukh Khan loved Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

King Khan, who returned to the big screen after four years with Pathaan in 2023, took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of Jawan with Atlee. So before that let's do a #AskSRK, anything you want to know. 12 days to Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh.”

During the interaction, a fan asked him if he watched Sunny Deol’s film Gadar 2. The film has been breaking several records at the box office. Recently, it crossed the 400 crore mark. Gadar 2 is still enjoying a tremendous run. A fan quizzed SRK, “Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2).” He replied, “Yeah loved it.” Have a look:

Previously, Shah Rukh and Sunny have worked in a film titled Darr. It was released in 1993. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 locked horns with Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2. Despite the clash, both films managed to attract cinema lovers to theatres. The audience is having a gala time in theatres currently.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh is currently busy promoting his film Jawan. He has teamed up with Atlee for the first time. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. It will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The much-awaited film will hit theatres on September 7. Apart from this, Khan has Dunki in the pipeline. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also features Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release in theatres on Christmas 2023. Reportedly, the teaser of Dunki will be out on Diwali.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is 'happy' for Alia Bhatt; congratulates her for winning National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi