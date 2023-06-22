Jawan stuntman in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication and humility; Calls him ‘different from other stars’

Shah Rukh Khan's humble nature is something everyone is aware of. Time and again, the actor has made headlines for his sweet gestures toward his fans, teams, and his colleagues. King Khan rules the hearts of millions of fans worldwide who are not just fans of the superstar's acting, but obsess over him. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Jawan will bring back SRK's action avatar after the massive success of Pathaan. Recently, a stuntman who has worked with him in Jawan shared why the actor's humble nature precedes him.

Jawan's stuntman calls Shah Rukh Khan the sweetest

According to a report in Indian Express, this time it is a stuntman who worked closely with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan who is all praises about the actor's humble personality. A video is doing the rounds on the internet, where the stuntman, who identified himself as Saddam shared that Shah Rukh Khan is the most dedicated actor he has seen and called him, 'sweetest banda.' Comparing SRK with other actors he has worked with in the industry, he said, "The heroes I work with are usually rough, who come and say I will do this and that. But he was not like that. He asked me how I am going to do that stunt, and checked on the safety. He was worried that I would get hurt and I briefed him about how it was safe." He shared that Shah Rukh Khan was curious to know about each stunt being performed and would discuss them at length. He shared that the superstar made it a point to check on him after every stunt, and called it the best thing about him. “Tu thik hai? (are you okay)” he would ask.

Why he thinks Shah Rukh Khan is different?

The stuntman further shared what makes Shah Rukh Khan different from other actors. He said, "If the shot went wrong, he would immediately say it was his fault. I was amazed at what kind of a star he is. SRK is really different from anyone I have worked with." Saddam added. Recalling a particular scene from the film where SRK’s hand had to be tied back and he had to fight some men, he shared how SRK said he will do it himself and gave a one-take shot. Shah Rukh Khan did not even put a mat on the floor, which usually one adds for comfort.

