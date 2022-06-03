Jawan Teaser: Salman Khan cheers for Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Mera jawaan bhai ready hai'

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, King Khan has announced his next project wherein he has collaborated with renowned filmmaker Atlee for the first time. In fact, Shah Rukh has also unveiled the teaser of Jawan which has taken the internet by a storm. As fans are cheering for the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor, Salman Khan has also expressed his excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is set to hit the screens next year.