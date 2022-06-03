Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan announces his FIRST collaboration with Atlee; To release on 2 June 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been waiting for his comeback on the silver screen. The actor who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama film, Zero in 2018, is currently working on multiple projects. One of the most talked-about projects is his film with South director Atlee. The casting and the project has created a massive buzz ever since it has been announced. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will be collaborating with Atlee for the first time ever and the film will also star South actress Nayanthara in the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan teaser

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the title of the highly anticipated film is Jawan. Now, finally, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a major update on the film as he unveiled the teaser of his movie. Jawan is slated to release on 2nd June 2023 across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Sharing the teaser of Jawan, SRK wrote on his social media: "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan teaser:

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Jawan

In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is seen amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer. Talking about the film, SRK said: “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Shah Rukh Khan to play double role in Jawan

In addition to SRK and Nayanthara, the film will also feature Sanya Malhotra in the lead. According to our sources, Nayanthara will be playing the role of an investigating officer, while SRK reportedly will be seen in a double role in Jawan. He will play the role of a son, a gangster and the other would be the father who plays a senior RAW officer.

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movies

Apart from Jawan, the Chennai Express star will feature next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It is set to release on 25 January 2023. SRK will also be appearing in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, scheduled for release on 22 December 2023.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to unveil the teaser of Atlee's film Jawan today? Makers drop a major hint