Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's collab makes Twitterati go berserk; Say 'MASS written all over it'

It’s been over three years since we saw Shah Rukh Khan on the screen with Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. And as fans have been eagerly waiting to see his magic once again on the big screen, SRK is set to rule the industry once again with two of his much talked about projects. But the surprise doesn’t end here. King Khan has now announced his third project - Jawan. Yes! After much speculations, Shah Rukh has finally confirmed his collaboration with renowned filmmaker Atlee for Jawan and shared an intriguing teaser of the movie.

Needless to say, the Jawan teaser has taken the social media by storm. After all, it presents Shah Rukh in a never seen before avatar and his looks have got the social media buzzing. In fact, netizens are thrilled with SRK’s look in Jawan. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Oh My God literally giving goosebumps & heartbeats going haywire. After 4 years seeing you Shah Rukh for upcoming movie #Jawan teaser is a feeling. The #JawanTeaser is Bang On and you are killing it Shah Rukh with this look. Heartbeats & excitement levels are high @iamsrk”. Another Twitter user tweeted, “#jawan my fav hero @iamsrk with my fav music director @anirudhofficial and the mass director #Atlee @Atlee_dir !! Will put the box office on fire #shahrukhkhan #anirudh BGM WILL BE!! 3 films in a year 2023 will b SRK’s”.

Take a look at tweets for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan teaser:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has two big projects in his kitty. The superstar is working on Sidharth Anand’s much talked about Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is slated to release on January 25 next year. Besides, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor is also collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

