Jawan: Title of Shah Rukh Khan's first song from Atlee directorial REVEALED? Here's what we know

After sweeping the masses off their feet with the Pathaan wave, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is now gearing up to jolt his fans and the box office with his highly-awaited next, Jawan.

The hype and craze around the movie has shot up ever since Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of Jawan dropped the power packed prevue of the film. With a stellar starcast, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, Jawan has already been looked upon as a blockbuster among millions of SRK fans across the globe.

Helmed by Kollywood’s one of the most sought after director, Atlee Kumar, according to industry experts and trade analysts, Jawan has all the right ingredients of becoming Shah Rukh Khan’s second biggest blockbuster outing of the year after Pathaan.

With every poster release and updates, the excitement reaches to a whole new level among the audiences who are waiting for Jawan’s trailer with a bated breath. Now, amidst the raging frenzy, an interesting update about Jawan is floating all over which will leave every Shah Rukh Khan fan excited for sure!

Looks like the fans will have to wait for the trailer a little more, because reportedly, the makers will soon launch a song, instead of the much-awaited trailer of Jawan!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan first song is titled as Zinda Banda!

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Jawan will launch its first song, titled Zinda Banda. Speaking about the latest update, a source close to Bollywood Hungama said, “Before the trailer, the makers of Jawan will launch a song. It’s titled Zinda Banda and it’s a catchy track. It features Shah Rukh Khan and is shot on a grand scale. The makers are confident that the grandeur of the track will leave viewers astonished.”

“At the same time, they believe that the audio of Zinda Banda will also catch on as it is well-tuned by reputed composer Anirudh Ravichander,” the source further added. For the unversed, Jawan is Anirudh’s first Hindi project.

Here’s when Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer will be released!

On being asked when the song will be out, the source quipped, “The makers haven’t locked a date yet, but it is expected to be launched in the first week of August. The trailer has also been cut but that will be unveiled close to the release.”

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, besides Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. Deepika Padukone features in a special appearance.

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay, too, will be seen in the film in cameos. Jawan is slated to hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

