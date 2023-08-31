Jawan Trailer Launch: After Chennai and Vaishno Devi, Shah Rukh Khan heads to Dubai for grand event; see PHOTO

Jawan’s audio launch at Chennai earlier today was a massive success. The event was attended by almost all of the co-actors namely Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Godbole, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Director Atlee of the upcoming action thriller film was also present for the launch, with Nayanthara as an exception. Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving on the stage while Vijay Sethupathi praised him in front of the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan jets off to Dubai for Jawan’s trailer launch?

At the event, the audience was also graced with a surprise dance performance by SRK. Kamal Haasan also virtually extended his wishes to the team. But before the audio launch, SRK was also spotted visiting Vaishno Devi. Wrapping the eventful day, King Khan flew to Dubai for the most awaited event, the film’s trailer launch.

It has been an eventful day for the Jawan actor but he seems to be on a roll today. After getting done with the grand audio launch, he is currently flying to Dubai for Jawan’s trailer launch happening on August 31. Taking to her Instagram stories, his manager posted a picture of the airline they’re flying to Dubai with and wrote, “Vaishno Devi-Chennai and now Dubai. Uff 3 places in one day! #Jawan.”

Take a look:

About Jawan’s trailer launch

It has been a jam-packed week for the fans of SRK as the Jawan team kept them on their toes with back-to-back events. First, the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya was released. It was followed by the audio launch of Jawan on August 30. Then the big showcase of the film’s trailer will be held in Dubai followed by the trailer showcase on the iconic Burj Khalifa later at night.

What’s next for SRK fans?

The team had officially announced that the advance booking for the film would commence either on Thursday or Friday. This will be followed by a special event in Dubai.

As for SRK’s next movies, he will be seen in Tiger 3 as Pathaan, making a cameo appearance. The actor is also filming for Dunki which might release by the end of 2023.

