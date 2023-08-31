Jawan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi promise action-packed rollercoaster ride filled with ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the film Pathaan, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Atlee’s Jawan. The grand audio launch event of Jawan was held in Chennai yesterday, and SRK was joined by his co-stars from the film Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and others. The much-awaited trailer for SRK's Jawan has finally been dropped and ardent fans just cannot keep calm. Social media has been buzzing effervescently with netizens expressing their utmost excitement about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release. If the trailer is anything to go by, Jawan bearing an intriguing storyline, will also be jam-packed with some mind-boggling action sequences and memorable dialogues.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer OUT

The trailer of Jawan gives the audience a peek into the high-octane action sequences that they can expect to see in the movie. Apart from the thrills, the movie also seems to have an intense plot with some twists and turns waiting around the corner. The trailer also features Deepika Padukone, who makes a special appearance in the film.

Raising the excitement to an entirely new level, the Jawan trailer is bursting with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills, the trailer grants the audiences another peek into the expansive world of Jawan, intensifying the countdown to its release, which is now just a week away. Visually stunning and captivating, the trailer promises a cinematic spectacle, setting the stage for "Jawan" to rewrite the record books upon its big-screen debut. The anticipation to experience Jawan in theatres on September 7th has reached an all-time high. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey!

Pathaan, which released earlier this year, was Shah Rukh's last action venture and performed extremely well at the box office.

About Jawan

Jawan is set to release in theatres on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara along with Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani, among many others. Jawan will also mark the entry of prominent South director Atlee Kumar into Hindi cinema. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

