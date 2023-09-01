Jawan trailer releases at Burj Khalifa; Shah Rukh Khan special gesture towards fans win the internet

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to release his ambitious project, Jawan, on September 7, Thursday. The Bollywood superstar is joining hands with renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee for the project, which is touted to be an action-packed entertainer. Expectations are riding high on Jawan after the release of its promising trailer, which was dropped on social media on August 31, Thursday. Interestingly, the Jawan trailer also had its grand launch in Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Jawan trailer releases on Burj Khalifa

The stunning trailer of the mass action film was released on Burj Khalifa on August 31, Thursday night, in the presence of leading man Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and the other cast and crew members of the film. Leading lady Nayanthara, however, gave the event a miss as she is holidaying in Kerala with her family.

The SRK fans of Dubai were assembled at the venue to witness the grand trailer launch event and meet their idol in person. King Khan, as always, made sure that he entertained his fans thoroughly by reciting a punch dialogue from the Jawan trailer and performing songs from the film.

Shah Rukh Khan special gesture toward fans

Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar also made his fans feel special by having a close meeting with them, post the trailer release. Shah Rukh Khan opted to travel on a boat in the Burj Khalifa lake to meet his fans. The crowd got extremely excited to meet the Jawan star and welcomed him with massive applause. SRK's videos from Burj Khalifa are now winning the internet, and the fans are calling him 'the biggest superstar in the world'.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's viral boat video, below:

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly playing a double role as a father and son in Jawan, which is rumored to be an adaptation of Rajinikanth's classic film Moondru Mugam, which was released in 1982. Nayanthara appears as the female lead in the film, which features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi appears as the lead antagonist in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and others in supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, under the prestigious banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan dances to song Zinda Banda at Burj Khalifa, leaves fans in frenzy; WATCH