Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY announces release date; reveals it will launch at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The release date of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is approaching, and the movie's promotions have been launched with great enthusiasm. The first look and two songs from the music album, 'Zinda Banda' and 'Chaleya', have generated significant buzz, leading to high anticipation for the film. Advance booking has already started in select locations both in India and overseas, with tickets selling rapidly. The film is projected to make a significant impact at the box office, potentially surpassing the success of Shah Rukh's previous film, Pathaan. Now, on August 28, SRK announced the release date of the much-awaited trailer of Jawan.

Jawan trailer to be out on THIS date

On Monday, August 28, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and announced the release date of the much-awaited Jawan trailer. He wrote, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!"

Have a look:

Fan reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer

As soon as the release date of Jawan trailer was shared, fans immediately flocked to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the movie. One person wrote, "Waiting." Another commented, "Readdyyyy." "Waiting for the mega event," wrote a third one. Others were also seen expressing their excitement.

Jawan features a star-studded ensemble cast including SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone. Directed by filmmaker Atlee, the movie is set to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

