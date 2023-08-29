Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to fly down to Chennai for pre-release event; says, 'Might do some tha tha thaiya'

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the magic of SRK on the big screens after the massive success of Pathaan. The makers of Jawan have already shared the release date of the much-awaited trailer of the film which is coming on August 31. The film created a stir among film fanatics with its promising teaser and catchy songs. Amid this, SRK announced that he is set to fly down to Chennai to have an audio launch event of Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan to fly down to Chennai to have grand audio launch event for Jawan

On August 29, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and Instagram to share that he is set to fly down to Chennai for the pre-release event. Sharing a poster of the upcoming film, SRK wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards." He also mentioned that the event is "by invitation only."

Have a look:

A few days ago, it was reported that Jawan is set to host a grand promotional event for the film in Chennai, on August 30, Wednesday. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, South superstar Nayanthara, who plays the female lead in the film, and lead antagonist, Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly set to grace the grand event.

Not only this but also some unconfirmed reports suggest that Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned musician who has composed songs is expected to perform live at the event. Reportedly, Team Jawaan has decided to promote the Shah Rukh Khan film directly in South India like a Tamil film considering the superstar's popularity across the country and the film's star cast consisting of mostly South Indian actors.

Meanwhile, Jawan produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma is set to hit the theaters on September 7, 2023.

