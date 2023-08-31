Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar’ dialogue goes VIRAL

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan was finally released today. It stole the spotlight, fulfilling the demands of countless fans and leaving them super-excited for the film! The Jawan trailer raised fans’ excitement to an entirely new level, and they loved the action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills packed in the trailer. One particular dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan from the trailer has also gone viral on social media, and fans are going gaga over it.

Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Jawan trailer goes viral

While Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara have some outstanding moments in the Jawan trailer, one particular moment towards the end of the trailer has left fans speechless. SRK made a powerful statement as he warned the villain Kalee, played by Vijay Sethupathi. During their face-off, Shah Rukh Khan is heard telling him, “Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father.)"

Shah Rukh’s fans have shared screenshots of that moment, lauding the epic dialogue, and many associated it with SRK’s love for his son Aryan Khan. While one tweeted, “Scene where theatres will turn into stadiums: "Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle Baap se baat kar!" another fan wrote, “Bete Ko Hath Lagane Se Pehle Baap Baat Kar. Kya Dailouge Hai, #ShahRukhKhan will show what Mass Action is called..because Mass Ka Baap is coming. All Records Will Be Shattered.”

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation helmed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

