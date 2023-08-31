Jawan Trailer: Suhana Khan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon praise Shah Rukh Khan's actioner, Read reactions

Shah Rukh Khan made an explosive comeback after a nearly five-year absence with Pathaan. Millions of fans flocked to theatres to watch their favorite star on the big screen. This led to the movie becoming a massive success, and earning over a thousand crores at the box office. Now, SRK is gearing up for his next movie Jawan. Its trailer dropped on the internet on August 31st.

Several celebs react to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer

Right after the much-awaited trailer of Jawan dropped, a lot of celebrities expressed their reaction. SRK's daughter Suhana Khan shared the trailer on her Instagram story and reacted with a heart emoji.

Shah Rukh's close friend and frequent collaborator Karan Johar also took to Instagram story to react. He wrote, “BLOCKBUSTERRRRR!!!!!!!!! #JAWAN”. National Award winner Kriti Sanon also expressed her excitement for the movie. She wrote, "The OG Killing it and how". She then added, "Cannot wait!!" and tagged SRK and the movie's director Atlee Kumar.

Anushka Sharma, who has worked with SRK on four films, also gave a shout-out to Jawan. She shared the trailer via Instagram stories and wrote, "SRK looking so good." She added, "Jawan trailer is massive and impressive."

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter to write, "man that jawan trailer is so good so good…. And that last shot is like Hindi cinema defined. Bahut maza aaya!” Sidhanth Chaturvedi took to SRK's comment section to express his admiration. Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram and wrote: "Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK". She then called the trailer "fabulous" and said that September 7 is too "far away."

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in it. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. Jawan is slated to be released theatrically on September 7. After that, the superstar will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The movie will be released during the Christmas week in December.

