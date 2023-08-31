Jawan Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens gush over Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi; call it 'biggest blockbuster'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which is one of the most awaited films of 2023, took the audience by storm after its trailer launch on social media platforms. King Khan took to various platforms to share a glimpse of the film with his audiences and fans. Interestingly, after he released the trailer of Jawan on X, netizens started reacting and calling the upcoming film a “blockbuster hit”.

Twitteratis react to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer

On August 31, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the trailer with the audience. In the caption, he wrote, “Of Justice & a Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & a Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!!! Ready Ahhhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Have a look:

Within a few minutes of the trailer going live, fans of King Khan started commenting. While one of them wrote, “Trailer of the century #JawanTrailer Biggest Blockbuster of Indian cinema #Jawan,” another one wrote, “What an amazing trailer. Yeh toh sirf trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai. Don’t forget to book your tickets for 7th September.”

Moreover, a third user of the social media platform wrote, “A thrilling concoction indeed! “Of Justice & A Jawan," "Of Women & their Vengeance," "Of a Mother & A Son." And not to forget, a generous dose of pure fun! Ready for the excitement to unfold! Can't wait! #JawanTrailer.” The fourth one wrote, “I watched for 4 seconds, I got the common sense that I should watch the rest in the theatre only,” and lastly the fifth user wrote, “Trailer was absolutely mind blowing. it will definitely cross 800 crore. SRK is making history again. Best of luck @iamsrk!”

Here are a few more reactions of Badshah ‘s fans after he released the trailer of Jawan:

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the much anticipated films of the year. Being Atlee's directorial, the film will also feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, among others. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 7, coinciding with Janmashtami.

