Jawan Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's mass entertainer

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been one of the most anticipated films of this year. It comes close on heels with Pathaan released earlier this year. These two back-to-back films are a delight owing to King Khan's presence on the big screen following a hiatus of five years. The makers were also able to generate an effervescent buzz around the film with several posters, prevue, and song releases. Today, the film finally hit the big screens.

Jawan Twitter Reviews

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on the big screens today. Fans have been flocking to theatres to watch its morning day at 6 a.m. Pictures and videos from across the nation show people dancing and bursting crackers outside the theatre to celebrate its release. Now, several people have also tweeted their views on the film. One user wrote, "MUST WATCH! MUST WATCH! #Jawan has crossed Hollywood level of action 1000 cr #JawanReview." While another person stated, "#Atlee has delivered a masterpiece, blend of emotion and mass action This year belongs to the baadhshah #ShahRukhKhan DON'T MISS IT !!" A fan called the film an "epic Blockbuster" while praising SRK's entry scene.

Check out the tweets!

About Jawan

Jawan has been directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut, and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Jawan's background score and music have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while G.K. Vishnu and Ruben serve as its cinematographer and editor respectively.

Jawan has broken Pathaan's record with the highest number of tickets being sold in three national chains for its opening day. Jawan has sold 5.57 lakh tickets, surpassing Pathaan's 5.56 lakh record. It has also sold the most number of tickets for a Hindi film in advance booking, and the second highest after the dubbed version of Baahubali. Jawan dropped in the theatres on September 7, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations.

