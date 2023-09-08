Jawan: 'Vijay Sethupathi was a master class in acting'; Aaliyah Qureishi heaps praise on co-star

Shah Rukh Khan made an explosive comeback with Pathaan earlier this year after a nearly five-year sabbatical. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and remains the highest-grossing Hindi film of this year. Now, SRK has come up with another action thriller Jawan which was released across theatres on September 7th to a positive response.

Aaliyah Qureishi on Vijay Sethupathi

In an interview with India Today, Aaliyah Qureishi opened up about her experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi. She said, "Vijay Sethupathi was a master class in acting. I have like four or five scenes with him, and everytime he gave me chills. It was a chilling experience. When his scene was done, all of us would just burst into applause. We don't normally clap for actors, but when he did his scene, it was just scary, it was so good. So I learnt naturalism and dedication from him. He never thinks 'I am Vijay Sethupathi, I'm a big actor.' He's always trying to improve himself and get his best performance out."

Aaliyah plays the role of Janhvi in the film, who is a part of the girl gang of the main character.

Aaliyah Qureishi on her first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan

In the same interview, she also recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. She said, "He was very warm towards us from the beginning. The first time I met him, he hugged me. He gave a very fatherly vibe towards all of us. When I said, ‘I'm so excited to work with you sir’, he replied, ‘Not more excited than I am.’ During shots, SRK would also give acting tips to her. He would suggest she move her head in a particular way so can she can be more visible to the camera.

Apart from being an actress, Aaliyah is also a musician. When King Khan got to know about it, he said: "Oh you know, AbRam also has a little home studio. He's also really into music. Tomorrow after dinner, we'll jam." A day later, he actually arranged everything for her and Aaliyah sang some of her songs to him.

