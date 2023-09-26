Jawan’s Aaliyah Qureishi calls working with Shah Rukh Khan ‘magical’, recalls advice to team ‘Don’t trust…’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has provided the audience with uncountable but memorable moments, both on-screen and off-screen since he stepped into the industry. From being the undeniable king of romance to exploring the genre of action, SRK has nailed every role that he has portrayed on the big screen. No doubt, Shah Rukh has created such a huge fan base for himself today! While the actor has always been showered with love by his fans, the next in line for showering praises on the actor is Jawan’s Aaliyah Qureishi as she opened up on working with SRK in the film, calling the experience ‘magical’.

Aaliyah Qureishi calls working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan ‘magical’

During a question and answer session on her Instagram stories, Aaliyah was asked about her experience of working with the Badshah of Bollywood in Jawan and if she received any piece of advice from the legendary actor. Responding to the same, the actress said that it was a “magical” experience to work with Shah Rukh and he gave bits of advice to the team. “It was truly magical. He gave us lots of great advice. One about acting is don’t trust other people’s definition of right and wrong/good and bad. Sometimes, the 'wrong' thing can end up being iconic, so decide for yourself what’s good and what you like,” wrote Aaliyah.

Well, Aaliyah did not just stop there but she continued showering praises on King Khan as another fan asked her to describe the veteran actor in a word. To the question, Aaliyah replied saying, “LOVE”. We completely agree with you Aaliyah, as Shah Rukh Khan truly is ‘LOVE’ and has also depicted the same through his movies over the years.

About Jawan

The Atlee directorial also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, and has received immense love from the audience since its release. The story of the film revolves around Shah Rukh Khan’s character Azad, who wants to identify the wrongs in society and rectify them, while also keeping a promise he made to his mother years ago. Later, he comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee, who has made many suffer, including Azad's father Vikram Rathore.

