Jawan's Atlee says THIS after Virat Kohli recreates Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya dance moves during World Cup

Virat Kohli scored a century at yesterday's World Cup match against South Africa. During the match, at one point, the former Indian cricket team captain was seen dancing to the Chaleya song from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Now, the film's director, Atlee, has taken to social media to react to the video of Kohli's dance. Let's find out what he said.

Atlee reacts to Virat Kohli's dance

Virat Kohli's dance to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan song Chaleya inside the cricket field went viral instantly. Recently, the film's director, Atlee, took to X formerly Twitter) to express his reaction to Kohli's dance. He retweeted the video and wrote, Omg (multiple read heart emojis)."

Check out his tweet!

Virat Kohli grooved on Chaleya and Ainvayi Ainvayi

During the India vs. South Africa World Cup on Sunday, Virat Kohli was seen dancing to Chaleya as well as to his wife Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat song Ainvayi Ainvayi. Check out the video!

India's victory in the World Cup match

India won the match, and Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record with the most number of centuries in an ODI (one-day international) format by scoring his 49th century. After the match, Sachin himself tweeted, "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!"

In a post-match interview, Kohli called the moment special and said that equaling his hero's ODI record "is a huge honor for me." He added, "I know people like comparisons, but I'm never going to be as good as him. There is a reason why every one of us looks up to him; he is a perfection when it comes to batting."

In a throwback video that is doing the rounds, Sachin Tendulkar was asked which player he thinks will be able to break his record. The event was done to celebrate Sachin's 100 century. In response, the master blaster said: "Kar sakte hai (can do). Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) are the ones."

