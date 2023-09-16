Jawan's Ridhi Dogra is 'overwhelmed' hearing Atlee speak about his love for cinema: 'You are an absolute gift'

On September 15, the team of Jawan held a post-release press conference in Mumbai. It was attended by the film's lead actors. Moreover, during the event, many interesting anecdotes were shared from the sets of the film. In fact, the girl gang of Jawan which included Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, and others, expressed how it was to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, in a recent social media post, Ridhi Dogra expressed gratitude towards Atlee and thanked him for giving her the opportunity to be a part of a blockbuster film, Jawan.

Ridhi Dogra pens a heartwarming post for Atlee

Taking to Instagram, Ridhi Dogra shared her admiration for Jawan director Atlee. Sharing a beautiful picture with him, she wrote in the caption, "Today when I heard you speak about your love for cinema I was overwhelmed. As another cinema lover, you are an absolute gift to us. Someone who thrives, fully comes alive and revels in the world of his characters and story telling. Thank you also for single-handedly bringing back audiences to cinemas. And enjoy films as it should be. Larger than life and Euphoric!! And to be able to have the opportunity to witness you in the midst of your magic Is the stuff of dreams."

Continuing, she wrote, "I can’t begin to write about your genius. I always saw you smiling on set, cool as a cucumber, chilling away while you must be crazily working with the team to make your vision come alive. I will be grateful to you always for picking me to play your Kaveri Amma. A crazy move for me. But I was safe in the hands of your creative genius. One psycho to another. Always!!!! I respect you and also thank you for being so patient with me during shoot while you must be going through your own wild ride! An honor of a lifetime. Thank you for pulling me in to be a part of your team and massive congratulations for the festival Jawaan is as a film to all of us."

In the film, Ridhi Dogra played the role of Kaveri, Azad's (Shah Rukh Khan) foster mother.

About Jawan

Released on September 7, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make special appearances in the film.

