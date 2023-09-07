Jawan’s Ridhi Dogra pens heartfelt note and PIC with Atlee; says Shah Rukh Khan ‘knocked it out of the park’

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan has finally hit the big screens today, and humongous crowds of fans flocked to the theatres for early morning shows of the film. It was nothing short of a celebration, as fans were seen dancing in packed theatres, hailing SRK and Jawan while celebrating the film’s release. The film has a strong female ensemble featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Now, as the film released in theatres, Ridhi Dogra has taken to her Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt note for Jawan director Atlee.

Ridhi Dogra’s note for Atlee as Jawan releases

Ridhi Dogra shared a selfie with director Atlee on her Instagram story. The actress is all smiles as she poses with him. In her caption, she marvelled over Atlee's genius on set, and his love for cinema."The only picture I took. @atlee47 I am truly blessed to have experienced your genius on set, your power of belief at work and love for cinema when I saw the film. Can't wait for the world to see #jawan," she wrote.

Ridhi Dogra praises Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Jawan

Having watched Jawan yesterday, Ridhi Dogra also called it the 'film of the century'. She heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan's performance and wrote that he knocked it out of the park with his performance. "I just saw the film of the century!!#Jawan All I want to say at this point is You’re all in for an Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience!!!! And @iamsrk has knocked it out of the PARK. In fact the Park is a Dot! JUST Watch," wrote Ridhi.

Check out her tweet below!

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Yogi Babu, among others. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

