Jawan’s Sangay Tsheltrim recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s humble reaction when he first met him: The moment he saw me…

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the big screens again with his recently released film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover, among others. Sangay Tsheltrim also plays a pivotal role in the film, In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Jawan’s Sangay Tsheltrim recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s humble reaction when he first met him

While speaking with ETimes, Sangay said that he met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on the set of Jawan while shooting. He was in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s kindness and humility. He recalled meeting him for the first time on the set of Jawan and said that Shah Rukh welcomed him and thanked him for accepting the role. “The moment he saw me, he shook my hand, gave me a hug, and said, "Sangay, Welcome on board and thank you very much for accepting the role." That really touched my heart. On the sets, I noticed that sir will help you to bring the emotions and your character out,” said Sangay.

He also added that SRK is a good learner and that he willingly took Vijay Sethupathi’s advice when he suggested some scenes to him. “What I've noticed is that sir will teach you what he knows, and he learns what he does not know from others who know better than him,” said Sangay.

Sangay hails from an Army background, and when asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s action scenes from Jawan, he said that SRK is very good at doing action scenes. “We need a lot of techniques to perform action sequences on screen and on the sets. Shah Rukh sir has got a lot of experience doing action scenes. He is more experienced than I am. I saw those action scenes that he has done, and for his age, he is very good with it,” he said.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

