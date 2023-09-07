Jawan's Sanya Malhotra 'manifested' working with Shah Rukh Khan, shares throwback video in Om Shanti Om style

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Aamir Khan starring sports drama film Dangal. Since then, she has starred in several acclaimed films like Badhaai Ho, Pagglait, and Kathal among others. She also has a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan which hit the theatres across India today.

Sanya Malhotra shares a cute throwback video

On September 7th, Sanya took to her Instagram to share a video of herself posing like Shah Rukh Khan. The video was shot by Nitesh Tiwari and was from the time when she was shooting for Dangal. The video is complimented by the 'Mitwa' track from SRK's Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. She captioned it, "Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai.Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." Malhotra plays the role of Dr. Eram, who is a part of the girl gang, in Jawan.

Fan frenzy for Jawan

In Chennai, several fans gathered outside a movie theatre to celebrate Jawan's release. They danced and cheered while one fan could be seen offering milk to a giant SRK poster. This phenomenon has been unprecedented as it's mostly done for superstars from the south. But the involvement of names like Atlee Kumar, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi has expanded the film's reach to the South as well. So far, the reviews about Jawan have been overwhelmingly positive.

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut, produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). G. K. Vishnu has served as the cinematographer while Ruben has edited the film. Jawan was released today on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. Before its release, the film broke Pathaan's record by selling 5.57 lakh tickets in three national chains for its opening day as compared to Pathaan's 5.56 lakh record.

