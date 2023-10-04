Jawan's Sanya Malhotra on battling imposter syndrome: 'People liked me in Badhaai Ho, but...'

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster film Jawan. Her role as a doctor, Dr. Eeram in the film was well-received by fans and critics. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about suffering from imposter syndrome despite achieving so much success in Bollywood. She also touched up her days of struggle.

Sanya Malhotra talks about imposter syndrome

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sanya Malhotra opened up about going through bouts of imposter syndrome. She said, "I used to not like anything I did. People liked me in Badhai Ho, but I kept talking about how I didn't do a certain scene right." However, the actress stated that now she is much more relaxed. "It took me time to transition from being not so harsh on myself, to being okay and not striving for perfection", she added. Malhotra also stated that she got help from therapy and listened to how other actors dealt with it, especially Shah Rukh Khan's interviews.

Sanya Malhotra talks about shifting to Mumbai from Delhi

In the same interview, Malhotra talked about never doubting oneself as things change. She gave an example of what happened to her after she shifted to Mumbai from Delhi. "When I moved to Mumbai from Delhi, there were people who told me, ‘Ab 10-15 saal lagenge to make it in Bollywood (It will take 10-15 years for you to make it in Bollywood).’ In one year, I got a call for Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. I always believed in my dream and journey. So, believe in yourself," she added.

Workwise, Malhotra was last seen in Atlee's Jawan which has turned out to be a major commercial success. She will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur which is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal (in the titular role) and Fatima Sana Sheikh and it will be released on December 1st, 2023. Apart from this, she is also doing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, directed by Arati Kadav.

