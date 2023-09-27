Jawan's Vikram or Azad? Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS wife Gauri Khan's favorite character

The 'Ask SRK' session hosted by Shah Rukh Khan often on his X (formerly known as Twitter) gives access to his fans and followers to interact with their superstar closely. The fans ask him numerous questions and the actor replies sweetly and humorously that wins everyone's hearts every time. He hosted the interactive session today, September 27, and questions related to Jawan, Dunkil, and many more came toward him. During the 'Ask SRK,' a fan asked him to share the 'honest' opinions of his wife Gauri Khan about his performance in Jawan and also asked which character is her favorite from the film.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan's favorite Jawan character

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan played dual roles portraying Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando, and Azad, the jailer of a women's prison. During the 'Ask SRK' session one fan asked him, "I heard that #Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like #jawan and which character #AskSRK." Revealing his wife Gauri Khan's favorite character, SRK replied, "She loved Vikram And the bald Azad. Didn’t like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually!! #Jawan." Take a look:

Jawan directed by South director Atlee was released on September 7.

The film revolves around Vikram Rathore, a former Indian army commando, and his son Azad Rathore, a vigilante. Nayanthara who made her Bollywood debut with Jawan, played the female lead opposite SRK. She essayed the role of Narmada Rai, a badass cop. Deepika Padukone has made a cameo appearance as Aishwarya Rathore, the wife of Vikram and mother of Azad.

Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist, Kaalie Gaikwad in the film. Apart from them, the star cast also included Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Eijaz Khan, and others in the supporting roles.

