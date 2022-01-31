Jay Shewakramami hints another film with Saif Ali Khan on 2nd anniversary of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Producer Jay Shewakramani, whose Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' celebrates two years of its release on Monday, has hinted at another film in collaboration with Saif.

The film, which also starred Tabu and was the launch vehicle of Alaya F, received positive response for its light humour and a new take on human relationships.

Sharing his excitement on the film's second anniversary, Shewakramani said: "'Jawaani Jaaneman' is close to my heart. The day I read the story, I knew I had to make it. We had a great time shooting the film. Saif and I love London. We had always wanted to collaborate on a film based in the city."

He added: "Jawaani Jaaneman came as a perfect opportunity to do the same. In fact, we are also in the talks for another film that will be set against the London backdrop as well. We will announce the same soon."

Meanwhile, the producer is gearing up for the much-awaited film 'Freddy', starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F.

The film, a romantic thriller, is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.

