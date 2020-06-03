Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta wish parents on 47th wedding anniversary with UNSEEN pics

On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan shared an unseen photo of the couple and we must say, former actress Jaya Bachchan looks simply stunning.

On Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's 47th wedding anniversary, son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to wish his parents. The couple are parents to Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan who are social media savvy, just like their dad Big B. On Wednesday, Abhishek shared an unseen photo of the couple and can we say, former actress looks simply stunning. Sharing the photo, Abhishek wrote, "Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you."

In the picture, Big B and Jaya can be seen intently looking, with their eyes completely fixed at each other. Amitabh also took to the gram to share some wedding memories with his fans and followers. He wrote, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go.. So.. I obeyed .. !!" Jaya and Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished her parents with a happy photo that is bound to delight Big B's fans.

Check out the photos below:

