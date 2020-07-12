  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya test Covid 19 negative; to quarantine for 2 weeks

After Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's positive results, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and the youngest Aaradhya Bachchan also underwent tests.
1810 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 12:22 pm
News,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,jaya bachchan,Aaradhya BachchanJaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya test Covid 19 negative; to quarantine for 2 weeks
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bachchans' Jalsa residence has been sealed and declared a containment zone after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo announced the same on social media on Saturday night and also revealed that they have been hospitalised. Following that, rest of the family members like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and the youngest Aaradhya Bachchan also underwent tests. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed that Jaya and Aishwarya have tested negative. 

She said, "Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were tested last night using rapid antigen kit. Both have tested negative, but have been quarantined for 14 days. They will be again tested after their quarantine period is completed.” According to a report in Zoom TV, Nanavati Hospital informed BMC officials that even Aaradhya had tested negative. 

Mayor Pednekar also added, "BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has alos done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed." 

Credits :Zoom/HindustanTimes

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement