Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya test Covid 19 negative; to quarantine for 2 weeks

After Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's positive results, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and the youngest Aaradhya Bachchan also underwent tests.

The Bachchans' Jalsa residence has been sealed and declared a containment zone after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo announced the same on social media on Saturday night and also revealed that they have been hospitalised. Following that, rest of the family members like , and the youngest also underwent tests. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed that Jaya and Aishwarya have tested negative.

She said, "Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were tested last night using rapid antigen kit. Both have tested negative, but have been quarantined for 14 days. They will be again tested after their quarantine period is completed.” According to a report in Zoom TV, Nanavati Hospital informed BMC officials that even Aaradhya had tested negative.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Mayor Pednekar also added, "BMC has carried sanitisation of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence today morning, and it has been declared as containment zone starting today. No-one will be allowed to enter or exit from the house. Mumbai Police has alos done barricading there. Only supply for essential items will be allowed."

