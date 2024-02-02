Jaya Bachchan calls daughter Shweta Bachchan THIS; says she is more than son Abhishek Bachchan

There is never a dull moment when the three Bachchan ladies come together. After the successful run of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast show What The Hell Navya, she is back with season 2. As we all know, the show is about Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Nanda coming together to discuss several topics ranging from their family to their personal lives. In the episode, the veteran actress went on to call her daughter her strength.

Jaya Bachchan calls Shweta Bachchan her strength

Toward the end of the podcast, Navya Naveli Nanda went on to ask her mother Shweta Bachchan why was she quiet and did not give so many opinions today. To this, Shweta replied that she was uneducated about most of the topics Navya chose to speak on. She also added that she did not want to open her mouth and sound like an idiot. Her daughter instantly sided with her and said that she is very smart and her opinion is very valued.

Jaya Bachchan was quietly listening to her daughter and granddaughter's conversation. She then smiled and extended her hand towards her daughter and said that Shweta is her strength. After Shweta thanked her mother, the veteran actress went on "She is, more than my son, she's my strength. I don't know whether that's because she's a woman. But she's my strength."

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan reacts to being considered a ‘pop culture phenomenon’

At the start of the debut episode of Season 2, Navya enquires her granny how she feels about being a pop culture phenomenon. To this, Jaya Bachchan responded, “I mean, I don't mind. People making fun of you or laughing at you, I don't mind that. But the people who are doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly.”

Jaya Bachchan’s work front

Talking about Jaya Bachchan’s work front, she was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii. The actress played Ranveer Singh’s grandmother in the film which also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others. The Karan Johar directorial went on to become a big hit.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda discuss women making decisions at work and home