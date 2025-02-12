Jaya Bachchan claims government is trying to ‘kill’ film industry and requests ‘mercy’; here’s why

Veteran actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan urged the government on Tuesday to show "mercy" towards the film industry. The Samajwadi Party member raised her concern while questioning Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the Union Budget 2025-2026 and alleged that the government is trying to "kill" Bollywood.

During her recent address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, February 11, Jaya Bachchan claimed that the government has ignored the film industry and stated that the single-screen theaters are shutting down. The veteran actress alleged that the other governments were also doing the same thing, but this time it has been taken to the "next level."

Bachchan claimed that the film and entertainment industry has been "totally ignored" and is only used to serve the government's own purpose.

According to India Today, the Silsila actress added, "Today, leave aside GST; all the single screens (theaters) are shutting down. People are not going to movie halls because everything has become so costly. Perhaps you want to kill this industry altogether," further noting that it is only the film industry that connects the entire world to India.

She continued by saying, “I am speaking on behalf of my film industry and making a request to this House on behalf of the audio-visual industry, that please spare them. Please have some mercy for them. You are trying to kill this industry. Please do not do this. Today you have started targeting cinema also."

The veteran actress also sought help from the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, by bringing something to help the "industry survive" and taking the issue "very very seriously."

It is worth mentioning that the finance ministry announced that popcorn sold loose will continue to be taxed at a 5% GST rate, the same as restaurant services. Nonetheless, if popcorn is bundled with a movie ticket, it will be treated as a composite supply. It was implied that in such cases the applicable tax rate will be based on the principal item, which is the movie ticket, and can be levied GST of 12 to 18%.

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi lead Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, directed by Vikas Bahl.