Jaya Bachchan features in Shweta Bachchan's 'Matriarchy' post; Navya Naveli Nanda loves it

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda left netizens in complete awe as she posed with her mother and aunts in a rare monochrome photo that seemed like her ode to 'Matriarchy'. Shweta often shares photos of her kids and family members on her Instagram handle and her new post featuring her mother Jaya Bachchan was the latest addition to her family photos on social media. Interestingly, apart from Jaya Bachchan, her mother Indira Bhaduri and sisters Rita Verma and Nita Ross also featured in Shweta's photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta dropped the monochrome photo featuring the ladies of her house including her mother Jaya along with her female family members. Sharing the photo, Shweta captioned it as, "Matriarchy". Seeing the photo, several celebs reacted to it and even Shweta's daughter, could not resist showing her love to the same. She dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section of her mother's photo with Jaya Bachchan. Not just Navya, Sonali Bendre Behl, Sandeep Khosla, Shanoo Sharma also reacted to the photo.

Take a look:

Not just celebs, even fans were in awe of the female power of the family in Shweta's photo. A user commented, "So much love ! Stay blessed." Another wrote, "Girl power!." Another wrote, "Blessed moments."

Previously, Shweta had shared an adorable photo featuring her kids Agastya Nanda and Navya. The adorable photo of Navya hugging her brother had gone viral on social media. Sharing the photo, Shweta had written, "CUBS (a little grizzly but great cuddlers." The photo had instantly attracted a lot of love from celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Sikander Kher, Farah Khan and others. Prior to it, Shweta had shared a special post for her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda in which she was seen striking a pose in a shoot.

