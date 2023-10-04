Jaya Bachchan ‘finally smiles for the paps’; granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda drops sweet glimpse from Paris

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular celebrity kids of Bollywood on social media. Unlike most of the star kids, she chose to stay away from acting. Navya is the granddaughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Speaking of Jaya, on the other hand, in her long and illustrious career, the renowned actress has delivered some really impeccable performances. While her contribution to Indian cinema cannot be overlooked, the senior actress has always been very upfront about her opinions. Despite being criticized for her troubled relationship with the paparazzi, Jaya has always expressed strong displeasure over getting clicked by the paps. Recently, her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a happy picture of the senior actress as she turned 'paparazzi' for her nani.

Navya Naveli Nanda drops a happy photo of Jaya Bachchan from Paris

Navya Naveli Nanda is in Paris these days, as she made her debut at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week recently. She is accompanied by her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. Today, Navya taking to her Instagram story, shared a happy picture of her grandmother. The photo features the senior actress with a sweet smile on her face. The photo seems to be taken at a café in Paris by the name of Paparazzi.

Going by Jaya's history with the paps, Navya captioned the post, "Finally smiling for the Paps (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)." Take a look:

As a matter of fact, a proud mother, Shweta Bachchan, had offered glimpses of the special fashion week and their experiences in Paris. She had captioned the post, “All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me.” Take a look:

She further recalled the travel experience with her mother and expressed being emotional and proud of Navya. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest). The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps. She was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we’re worth it.”

