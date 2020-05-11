Jaya Bachchan has an epic reply to Abhishek Bachchan's Mother's Day wish

Abhishek Bachchan had posted an emotional message for mom Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of Mothers Day on May 10, and he certainly was not expecting a hilarious retort!

Abhishek took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of a momo stall with names of wrongly-spelt dishes flashed all over the kiosk, which leads to inadvertent humour. Some of the spellings that can be spotted at the momo stall read: "Dragon mom corner. Veg moms. Cheken moms."

The picture is quite old actually, and it surfaced on social media a few years back. On Monday, it once again started trending after forwarded it to son Abhishek.

"In reaction to my emotional Mother's Day post my mom sends me this! Sense of humour game on point," he captioned the picture.

On Mother's Day on Sunday, Abhishek had shared a throwback photo with Jaya Bachchan, captioning it as "ma" in Hindi.

While the rest of the Bachchan family is at home in Mumbai, Jaya Bachchan is stuck in Delhi owing to the lockdown.

