Jaya Bachchan hits out at Ravi Kishan's 'drug addiction' comment in parliament: It is a shame
Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor, has hit out at Hindi-Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his 'drug addiction' comment in Lok Sabha yesterday. Today, on day two of the monsoon session, Jaya Bachchan called Kishan's statement a 'shame' as he, too, belongs to the industry and added that an act by few celebs cannot tarnish the entire industry's image. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."
"Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she added. Kishan had made his comments on day one of the monsoon session in Lok Sabha and said, "Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries."
Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc
— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020
Jaya Bachchan hit out by saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language."
The Sushant Singh Rajput case has opened a can of worms with the Bollywood drug nexus now at the centre of it.
