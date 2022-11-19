Jaya Bachchan on pay parity: ‘It is the insecurity of men who feel it is easier to put a woman down’

Jaya Bachchan , the senior actress recently opened up about the issue of gender pay parity. The actress-turned-Rajya Sabha member spoke about the issue in the latest episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda 's podcast, What The Hell Navya. In the latest episode of the podcast, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan extensively spoke about the gender pay parity issue that exists in both the film and sports industries. The veteran actress is now making headlines with her take on the topic.

In the episode, Navya Naveli Nanda spoke about the issue of pay parity, and how female athletes are paid lesser than male athletes. "In sports, female athletes are not paid as much as male athletes. It has happened in NBA and Tennis," revealed Navya Naveli, who opened up about gender pay parity in her show. Shweta Bachchan who called this practice 'extremely unfair,' stated that this issue is happening constantly because nobody is raising their voices against it.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, opined that the issue of gender pay parity is happening because of the insecurity of men. "It is the insecurity of a man who is sitting at the head of it. He is insecure, which is why he feels it is easier to put a woman down - in every field and in every way. It is an outcome of that kind of mindset," stated the senior actress in the podcast.