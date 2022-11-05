Jaya Bachchan opens up about her first salary: I don’t even know how much I was paid

‘I don’t know the amount of my first salary’ We all know that Navya Naveli Nanda 's podcast What the Hell Navya has become a huge success. On the show, both her nani Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan appear and talk about various topics. And this time Jaya opened up about her relationship with money or better to say finance. “The first salary I got was at the age of 13 and I don’t even know how much it was,” she said. But when later she encountered the word finance in her life, she paid for her further education herself. “When I went to the institute (to study), I told my father I don’t want him to finance me, I paid for my education,” the actor-politician added.

Jaya Bachchan is someone who doesn’t need any introduction. She has been a part of the Hindi film industry for several decades and has given many super hits at the box office including Zanjeer, Guddi, Abhimaan, etc. But do you know at what age the veteran actress started earning and how much she was paid as her first salary? Well, Jaya herself also doesn’t remember the amount she was paid. She confessed about the same on the podcast show of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Speaking on the same line, Navya’s mother Shweta also said that she is very bad at money and does not want her daughter to do the same. “In Delhi, I used to work as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten and was getting Rs. 3,000 as salary. But you (Navya) should not follow me. I had told you don’t get married till you have enough money in your bank to buy yourself a home,” said Shweta.

Jaya's advice to Navya on having kids:

Recently, Jaya was all over the news for her statement that she doesn't have a problem if Navya Naveli Nanda has a 'child without marriage'. “You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Okay, maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what the society’s saying’. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem,” she was quoted saying.

Jaya on Amitabh’s condition before getting married:

The veteran actress also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan put a condition before getting married to her. “I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people”, she said he told her. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most loved couples, got married on June 3, 1973, at Jaya’s godmother’s house in Mumbai. The couple will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Jaya Bachchan's work front:

The actress will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The shooting has been completed. The film also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles.