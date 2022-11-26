Jaya Bachchan opens up about taking a sabbatical: It was not a sacrifice at all

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may not be a part of the entertainment industry but she is one of the most popular star kids. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite a successful entrepreneur. Navya recently ventured into a new project and has started with her podcast with the name ‘What The Hell Navya’. In this podcast, the star kid has her mom Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan talking their hearts out. In the recent episode, the veteran actress opened up about taking a sabbatical from the movies to dedicate her time to her family.

In the episode, Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda, discussed the best moments from the season gone by, and the veteran star shared she doesn’t like the word ‘sacrifice’ when it is used to describe what women have done for others. When Navya said that women sacrifice their happiness for others, Jaya explained that when you do something from within you then it is not a sacrifice. She further said that even when she took a break from acting, it was not a sacrifice, but something she really wanted to do. Recalling incidents from her past, Jaya said that when she had stopped working, everybody said that she sacrificed her career for her marriage and children. But the actress explained that she was happy being a mother and wife and enjoyed the role more than what she was getting to do. “It was not a sacrifice at all.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda’s discussion

Earlier in the episode, Shweta Bachchan mentioned that women need to be nicer and more supportive of other women. Jaya Bachchan said that she is very nice to Navya. “I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let’s not talk about mother and daughter,” she said.

Shweta then said, “There is a Madeleine K Albright quote, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’ Charity should start at home, mother!” after which Navya told her mom Shweta, “Same goes for you.” Shweta replied that she is very nice to Navya, but Jaya Bachchan said that Shweta considers Navya her ‘punching bag’. Shweta said that Navya just doesn’t know when to keep quiet or when someone is in a bad mood.