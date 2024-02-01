Jaya Bachchan reacts to being called ‘pop culture phenomenon’; asks people to create her memes ‘properly’

Navya Naveli Nanda has made a return with the second season of her show, What The Hell Navya, this time in an engaging video format. The premiere episode of the vodcast aired today, featuring a thought-provoking discussion between Navya, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, centering around the theme of working women.

During the conversation, Navya shed light on her grandmother's side hustle as a meme generator and introduces the term 'Jaya-ing' to describe it. Jaya ji herself reacted to her newfound status as a 'pop culture phenomenon,' adding a layer of humor to the episode.

Jaya Bachchan reacts to being called a ‘pop culture phenomenon’

Navya Nanda asked her grandmother how she felt about being a pop culture phenomenon.

Jaya Bachchan said, “I mean, I don't mind. People making fun of you or laughing at you, I don't mind that. But the people who are doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly.”

Navya Nanda explains term ‘Jaya-ing’

In the premiere episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, released today, Navya Naveli Nanda delved into the endeavors of herself, her mother, and her grandmother over the past year. She revealed that while her mother, Shweta Bachchan, had been focused on her writing, her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, had worked on a film. When it came to her own activities, Navya humorously stated, "I have done whatever I do on a daily basis."

Advertisement

Curious about Navya's aspirations, Jaya ji inquired about her interests, pointing out Navya's involvement in podcasts, 'EntrepreNaari' and more. Navya explained the concept of a side hustle, emphasizing that in today's landscape, individuals often pursue additional ventures alongside their primary occupations to supplement their income.

Acknowledging Jaya ji’s side hustle, Navya disclosed that she, too, was engaged in various endeavors. Shweta chimed in, referring to Jaya ji as an "internet sensation" and a "meme-generator.” She said, “These are all legit jobs these days.”

Jaya ji playfully mentioned, “I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes.” Navya then shared a fascinating tidbit, revealing that a term, 'Jaya-ing,' had been coined in honor of her grandmother's memes. She explained that this term signifies the act of expressing oneself freely and without care.

ALSO READ: What The Hell Navya 2 Trailer: Jaya Bachchan says ‘romance out of the window’ after marriage; Navya Nanda-Shweta spill secrets