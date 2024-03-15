Jaya Bachchan recalls 'silently standing’ for Amitabh Bachchan during his tough phase; daughter questions her idea

What The Hell Navya was back with yet another exciting episode yesterday. This episode was all about Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan talking about handling failures and overcoming challenges. During this discussion, the veteran actress opened up about the tough times when she and megastar Amitabh Bachchan almost went bankrupt in 1990. The actress spoke about quietly supporting her husband.

Jaya Bachchan on quietly supporting Amitabh Bachchan

Recalling the challenging phase, Jaya Bachchan emphasized the importance of quietly supporting your loved ones during tough times. The veteran actress narrated how she stood by Amitabh Bachchan’s side during his career setback. She explained that they went through different kinds of failures during different phases of her life. She further added that when a man is going through a tough phase, “it’s nice to just be there and be quiet for them. It’s nice to be silently standing there and saying listen I am here for you.”

Jaya’s daughter Shweta Bachchan had different ideas. She expressed that she does not agree with her mom. In fact, she believes that sometimes a man needs some idea and she would like to play a more proactive role.

Jaya Bachchan shares the reason behind staying away from social media

In an earlier episode, Jaya Bachchan along with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, also discussed why the veteran actress chose to avoid social media. She could be heard saying, "There's enough that the world knows about us. We don't need to share on Instagram."

Jaya, Shweta, and Navya also discussed the technology over the generations. Speaking about it, the veteran actress said, "When I was young, we had to book a call, and there were two types of calls: one was ordinary, and the other was an emergency call. If you spoke to your boyfriend, it had to be an emergency call."

Jaya Bachchan's work front

Jaya Bachchan has been very selective about films in the past few years. But she was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and more. While her performance was widely appreciated, the character of Dhanlaxmi Randhawa became a big topic of discussion on social media.

