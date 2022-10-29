Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan laid a condition before marrying her

Amitabh had told me: Jaya said that the couple decided to get married in October because by then Jaya would have finished with her work commitments. She further goes on to say that Mr. Bachchan had told her that he doesn’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. The Uunchai actor also asked Jaya to work but not every day. And also select projects and work with the right people. It is worth mentioning here that their marriage took place at Jaya’s Godmother’s house in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are iconic couples of Bollywood. Fans hail their chemistry and adore their love story. They worked together in many films before tying the knot on June 3, 1973. Well, the couple will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary next year. But did you know Amitabh Bachchan had a condition before getting married to the actress? She revealed it on Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’.

Why they marry in June:

Jaya Bachchan also revealed the reason behind their marriage getting preponed. She said that they had to go on a trip after the success of Zanjeer. And Amitabh Bachchan’s parents wouldn’t allow them to go on a holiday before marriage. So they preponed it to June.

A child without marriage:

On the podcast show, Jaya also said that she does not have a problem if Navya has a child without a marriage also. “I don't have a problem,” she was quoted saying. ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying,” she further said.

Jaya Bachchan's work front:

The actress will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The shooting has been completed. The film also stars Dharmendra. Both Jaya and Dharmendra have worked together.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front:

He will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. It is slated to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.