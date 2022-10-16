Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to 'make fun' of her

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently collaborated with her granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli for her new podcast, What the Hell Navya. They are also joined by Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The trio keeps spilling interesting stories with the fans. In the latest episode, they were seen revealing the list of their favourite films. During the conversation, the veteran actress ended up making a hilarious revelation about her grandson, Agastya Nanda.

It is known to everyone that Jaya Bachchan is a strict person. She has often seen schooling paparazzi for 'putting cameras on her face'. But while speaking to Navya and Shweta, she revealed that she likes mushy films. This statement from her mother took Shweta by surprise considering her strict nature. When Navya asked Jaya about her favourite films, she said, "Gone With the Wind, and all (Marlon) Brando films, On the Waterfront, and Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. I love those old movies. In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham anytime. I love mushy movies.." Further, Shweta revealed that she also likes K3G and her son Agastya also watches it.

The star daughter said, "It is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. When he watches nana’s (Amitabh Bachchan) films, he doesn’t understand them. But K3G is something he can watch over and over again." Jaya was quick to add that he watches K3G to make fun of her in it.

Shweta also stated that she loves Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baraat, Murder on the Orient Express and the older version of Death on the Nile. Navya added that she also loves Band Baaja Baraat and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Agastya's big debut

Unlike Navya, her brother is all set to follow his granddad Big B and uncle Abhishek Bachchan's footsteps. He will be soon seen making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will also mark Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor's debut. The trio is currently busy shooting for the film. It will release on an OTT platform.

Also Read | Find out why Jaya Bachchan slapped Shweta ‘a lot’ and Abhishek Bachchan ‘hardly got slapped’ as kids