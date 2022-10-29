Jaya Bachchan reveals she has no problem if Navya Nanda chooses to have a ‘child without marriage’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya has been a huge hit among fans. A new episode of the podcast streams every Saturday, and it brings together the women of the Bachchan family- Navya, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, and their opinions about various topics such as parenting, career, love, and more. The episodes have been a lot of fun so far, and the latest episode of What The Hell Navya shows Jaya Bachchan putting forth her opinion about relationships and marriage, and how they have evolved from Jaya Bachchan’s time. Jaya Bachchan says she has no problem with Navya Nanda having a child without marriage

On the latest episode of the podcast, Jaya Bachchan, Navya and Shweta discussed modern love, relationships and romance. Jaya Bachchan shared her suggestion for the younger generation and said that she thinks people should marry their best friend. She also mentioned that she has absolutely no problem if Navya Nanda chooses to have a child without getting married first. “I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today, I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem,” said Jaya. Navya replied that she knows Jaya Bachchan wouldn’t have a problem with it.

Jaya Bachchan says physical attraction and compatibility are important for relationships On the podcast, Jaya Bachchan also emphasized the importance of physical attraction in a relationship. She said that while her generation ‘couldn’t experiment,’ the newer generation does and that there’s nothing wrong with it, since physical attraction and compatibility are also responsible for a long-lasting relationship. “If there isn't a physical relationship it's not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It's very very important,” she said. Jaya Bachchan’s work front Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, and will release next year.

