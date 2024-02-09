Jaya Bachchan reveals she never refers to Amitabh Bachchan in THIS way; talks about red flags in relationships

Ever since the second season of What The Hell Navya has dropped, we can see the three Bachchan ladies, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan dropping some truth bombs and making some cutest revelations in the podcast. Well, the podcast is now also a video show and we bet fans are absolutely loving this no-filter conversation of the Bachchan ladies. In the latest episode of the show, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan revealed what she feels are the red flags in a relationship.

Jaya Bachchan addresses red flags in a relationship

In the new episode of What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda spoke about the universal emotion of love ahead of Valentine’s Day. The veteran actress gave an insight into red flags that she thinks can be there in a relationship. It was Navya who introduced the term red flags to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star. After which she responded, “Bad manners would be a red flag for me. I hate it when people say ‘tu’ or ‘tum.’ Have you ever heard me referring to nana (grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan) as ‘tum?’ It feels disrespectful.”

Jaya Bachchan called Shweta Bachchan her strength in an earlier episode

In an earlier episode of What The Hell Navya the three ladies were discussing several topics ranging from their family to their personal lives. In that particular episode, Shweta Bachchan was very quiet. Toward the end of the podcast, Navya Naveli Nanda went on to ask her mother why was she quiet and did not give many opinions today. To this, Shweta replied that she was uneducated about most of the topics Navya chose to speak on. She also added that she did not want to open her mouth and sound like an idiot. Her daughter instantly sided with her and said that she is very smart and her opinion is very valued.

Jaya Bachchan was quietly listening to her daughter and granddaughter's conversation. She then smiled and extended her hand towards her daughter and said that Shweta is her strength. After Shweta thanked her mother, the veteran actress went on, "She is, more than my son, she's my strength. I don't know whether that's because she's a woman. But she's my strength."

