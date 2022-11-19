Jaya Bachchan says ‘women are their own enemies’; Talks about educated women and their double standards

Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya comes up with a new episode every Saturday. During the episodes, the women of the Bachchan family- Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda- candidly talk about various topics such as finance, parenting, relationships and more. The latest episode titled ‘One Crown, Many Shoes’ was all about the challenges that women face. During the end segment of the show, Navya questioned the discrimination and talked about sons being raised differently than daughters. It was then that Jaya Bachchan added that educated women also have double standards.

On the podcast, Navya said that she would like to see more coverage of women in sports. She further added that how sons should be raised just like people raise their daughters. Jaya Bachchan interrupted and said that it’s sad to see educated women also have double standards, and that women are their own enemies. “Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies,” she said. She added, however, that raising up the kids is not just a mother’s, but also the father’s responsibility.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda’s discussion

Earlier in the episode, Shweta Bachchan mentioned that women need to be nicer and more supportive of other women. Jaya Bachchan said that she is very nice to Navya. “I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let’s not talk about mother and daughter,” she said.

Shweta then said, “There is a Madeleine K Albright quote, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’ Charity should start at home, mother!” after which Navya told her mom Shweta, “Same goes for you.” Shweta replied that she is very nice to Navya, but Jaya Bachchan said that Shweta considers Navya her ‘punching bag’. Shweta said that Navya just doesn’t know when to keep quiet or when someone is in a bad mood.