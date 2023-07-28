Jaya Bachchan 'stepped out of her comfort zone' for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reveals Shweta Bachchan

Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally arrived in the cinemas today. The film has been getting excellent reviews, with appreciation for the lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and the supporting cast of legendary actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Jaya Bachchan plays Ranveer’s stern and strict grandmother, Dhanlakshmi, who had grabbed some eyeballs right when the trailer was released. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had heaped praises upon his mother’s film. Now Shweta Bachchan Nanda has also shared her review of the film and revealed how her mother stepped out of her comfort zone.

Shweta Nanda reviews mother Jaya Bachchan’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was held for the film fraternity on Tuesday night. Actor Jaya Bachchan, who is a part of the film, had attended the screening with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Shweta took to Instagram on Friday, July 28, the day of the film’s release and shared her review of the film. She appreciated Karan Johar for his impeccable filmmaking and also showered love on her mother, who she explained, had stepped out of her comfort zone for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Shweta wrote, “No one does it better than you @karanjohar (red heart emojis) & to my awesome mama, who stepped way out of her comfort zone for this, I LOVE YOU !!! Keep on shining (nazar amulet emoji).”

At the screening of the film, Shweta had also gifted actor Ranveer Singh a funky necklace and had given a hug for his performance in the film. A video of this moment had gone viral on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan praises Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had also called the film a complete entertainer and had urged all families to go watch the film. He said, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he’s back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

Many other celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan have shared their reviews of the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running in theaters from today.

