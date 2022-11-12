Jaya Bachchan talks about the difficulties she faced on outdoor shoots during periods

‘It was awkward and embarrassing' Sharing her experience, Jaya said that it used to be awkward and embarrassing. "When we used to do outdoors, we had no (vanity) vans, you had to change behind bushes. There were not even enough toilets. It was awkward and embarrassing. Also, you would carry plastic bags, so that you could discard them, keep them in a basket, take them home, and then get rid of them." Jaya was heard saying. She even added, “just imagine the plight when you have to carry 4-5 sanitary towels with them.”

Navya Naveli Nanda i s back with another episode on her podcast show ‘What The Hell Navya’. To note, on her show grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan appear regularly and share their personal life experiences. Well, this week they discussed menstrual health and the taboo related to it. The latest episode was titled Biology: Blessed But Biased and Navya was heard asking her mom and Nani to discuss their first-period experience. Jaya Bachchan then recalled her outdoor shooting days when she was young.

The veteran actress mentioned that it was uncomfortable. She further goes on saying, “And then you didn’t have the kind of sanitary towels that you have today, you just stick it on. You had to make a belt with two ends, towels only had loops, to tie tape to it. It was really bad.”

Amitabh had told me:

In earlier episodes, Jaya revealed Amitabh Bachchan’s condition before getting married. She said that Mr. Bachchan had told her that he doesn’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. The Uunchai actor also asked Jaya to work but not every day. And also select projects and work with the right people. It is worth mentioning here that their marriage took place at Jaya’s Godmother’s house in Mumbai.

A child without marriage:

On the podcast show, Jaya also said that she does not have a problem if Navya has a child without a marriage also. “I don't have a problem,” she was quoted saying. ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying,” she further said.

Jaya Bachchan's work front:

The actress will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The shooting has been completed. The film also stars Dharmendra. Both Jaya and Dharmendra have worked together.